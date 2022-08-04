Megan Thee Stallion and Demi Lovato are scheduled to guest host episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this month. They’ll also serve as their respective evening’s musical guests.

As a part of Fallon’s Superstar Super Summer, the Grammy Award–winning Megan Thee Stallion will make her third appearance on the late night talk show on Aug. 11; this is her first stint as a co-host, where she’ll join Fallon in front of the iconic blue curtain to deliver the evening’s monologue and interview on-air celebrity guests.

Lovato, who is also no stranger to the stage, will then arrive for a three-day takeover from Aug. 16–Aug. 18. This stretch marks her ninth appearance on “The Tonight Show,” and it will also be her first time co-hosting. For three jam-packed days, Lovato will take on the role of special guest, co-host and musical performance ahead of the release of her new album “HOLY FVCK.”

Madonna also returns to “The Tonight Show” this month for her fifth appearance on Aug. 10 ahead of the release of her compilation album, “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.”

Also on board for Fallon’s Superstar Super Summer lineup of don’t-miss special guests are Sterling K. Brown, Elvis Costello, Idris Elba, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short and many more.

Previous celebrities who have served as co-hosts alongside Fallon include Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, comedy great Kevin Hart, rock legend Dave Grohl and, most recently, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Previous “The Tonight Show” takeovers include Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Ariana Grande, global superstars BTS, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and legendary pop icon Cher.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the No. 1 late night program on digital. It airs Monday through Friday on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.