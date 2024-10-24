Megan Thee Stallion Reviews ‘Sex and the City’ Characters, Calls Miranda ‘The Worst’ and Samantha ‘Me’ | Video

Add “TV critic” to Megan Thee Stallion’s long list of descriptors. The rapper, singer and songwriter stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday theoretically to promote her upcoming album, “Megan: Act II.” Instead, most of her interview with Jimmy Fallon was dedicated to her review of “Sex and the City,” a show that ended 20 years ago. And Megan has thoughts.

“Nobody told me that ‘Sex and the City’ was this good,” she told Fallon. “I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching ‘Sex and the City’ for the culture.’”

The “Her” rapper doesn’t exactly know how she started watching the HBO show, but she remembers she was drawn to it because she kept seeing pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker “looking pretty as f–k.” When she then panicked over dropping the f-bomb on broadcast TV, Fallon waved her off.

“We’ll bleep all that. You can do anything you want to. C’mon you’re my bestie,” Fallon said to the artist who is set to appear on his upcoming holiday album. After Megan established that she hasn’t seen the movies or “And Just Like That” just yet, Fallon got to the question that has fueled two decades of “SATC” fans: What do you think of these four friends?

Fallon started with Samantha. Originally, Megan admitted she hated Kim Cattrall’s character. “Why are you making her like ‘Sex is the ruler of my life and I’m so desperate?’ I was like, this is a horrible character,” Megan said. But as the series continued, she drastically changed her tune.

“Is this not a picture of me? Because she is me. I’m her,” she told Fallon. “I’m glad I hung in there because she runs men. She does not let men run her. She keeps trying to tell the girls stop trying to make the man the center of your life. Go shopping, have a good time, make your money and then have fun with your little toys. I’m like, yes, I get that. When I say it, it’s an issue.”

The rapper also sees herself in Carrie, though that wasn’t necessarily a compliment.

“She’s always attractive doing these sicko things,” Megan said. “She’s nuts. But you know what? I see a lot of myself in this character. Like Carrie really loved drama. She’ll literally wake up and figure out how can I mess up everybody’s day? How can I be my cutest messing up everybody’s day? How can I make my life more complicated?”

After stating that SJP’s character always “chose insanity,” Megan nodded to the HBO show, cheekily asking, “And I had to wonder, is that me?”

Another favorite was Kristin Davis’ Charlotte, whom Megan declared as “my girl.” “She is a little delulu, but it’s cute. She would be my bestie because she’s so emotional and I feel like it’s OK to cry, it’s OK to be a little crazy.”

But as much as Megan loved Charlotte, she did not appreciate how the friend group treated her. “You know what’s wrong with that friend group? Nobody never told her, ‘Charlotte, you trippin’. You’re not really thinking clear.’ They’re just letting her do this crazy stuff,” Megan said. “She needs me. I need to be added to this group.”

The only member of the core group Megan doesn’t like is Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda. “This is the worst character on the show. I cannot stand Miranda. She never got nothing good to say. She’s so sad all the time,” Megan passionately declared.

The rapper was especially offended by Miranda’s treatment of her on-again, off-again love interest, Steve (David Eigenberg). “First of all, Steve is the best character on the show. How can anyone even fix their lips to be mean to Steve? And Miranda figured out a way,” Megan noted. “The only thing Steve ever wanted to do was love this crazy lady.” Watch the full interview above and cross your fingers that Megan Thee Stallion’s reviews keep coming.