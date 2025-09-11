Meghan McCain Slams CBS’ Nate Burleson for Questioning GOP Rhetoric After Charlie Kirk Murder: ‘WE Need to Tone Down?’

Meghan McCain went after CBS’ Nate Burleson on Thursday after he questioned the GOP’s rhetoric as fallout continues after Charlie Kirk’s assassination Wednesday.

During Thursday’s episode of “CBS Mornings,” Burleson asked former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy if the assassination of Kirk would bring the Republicans some clarity and reflection on political violence.

“Speaking of this tragedy, is this a moment for your party to reflect on political violence?” Burleson asked. “Is it a moment for us to think about the responsibility of our political leaders and their voices and what it does to the masses as they get lost in misinformation or disinformation that turns in and spills into political violence?”

McCain wasted no time in calling out Burleson for his comment less than a day after Kirk’s death.

“So one of the most prominent Republicans on planet Earth gets slaughtered in cold blood in front of his wife and kids and WE need to tone down the rhetoric?” McCain asked. “Bari Weiss can’t take over this piece of s–t network fast enough.”

Bari Weiss can’t take over this piece of shit network fast enough. https://t.co/mF9YWnW3nA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 11, 2025

Kirk was fatally hot Wednesday while speaking on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 31.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest.”

McCain’s dissatisfaction with Burleson’s line of questioning Thursday came one day after MSNBC fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd for comments he made after Kirk was shot that indicated the conservative organizer’s “hateful speech” fostered an environment that could lead to political violence.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable,” MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said. “We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

Kirk’s Turning Point USA mourned the activist’s death Thursday. Their statement eulogized him as “America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored.”

“May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie,” the statement read. “We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time.”

CBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. As TheWrap previously reported, Bari Weiss is set for a top role at CBS News as Paramount closes in on acquiring her Free Press for a reported $200 million.