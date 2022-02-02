Meghan McCain is weighing in on the recent controversy surrounding her former co-worker, Whoopi Goldberg. And she definitely thinks Whoopi is getting special treatment.

Earlier this week, Whoopi remarked on “The View” that the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” drawing widespread criticism. In the days following, she apologized multiple times, saying on Tuesday’s episode, “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected.”

But McCain didn’t think Whoopi’s apologies were enough — or even all that sincere. She also thinks people are being far more forgiving of Whoopi than they would be if McCain herself had made the same comments.

“I was lectured to thousands of times on ‘The View,’ there is a belief that ‘cancel culture’ is really ‘accountability culture’ among the woke left,” McCain wrote. “Which seems to be a belief that’s quickly forgotten whenever it’s Whoopi who has to be held to account.”

In her DailyMail column on Tuesday, McCain — who left “The View” in 2021 — recalled how she was treated after she called out the founders of the Women’s March during one show for claims that they were anti-semetic. McCain called the experience “a baptism by fire,” and argued that Whoopi is being handled far differently.

McCain noted that she doesn’t believe Whoopi should be fired from her position, “if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired – she is the crown jewel of ‘The View’ and a pop culture icon.”

McCain also slammed the show as a whole in her column, noting that it makes her sad to see these things happen, specifically because she spent so much time with the show.

“It’s not that I expect compelling or nuanced political discussions from daytime television, but it’s sad to see the recent litany of embarrassing moments from a show I invested so much time and effort in trying to elevate to a more serious level,” she wrote.

On Tuesday night, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced that Whoopi would indeed be taken off the air, but temporarily.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin wrote. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”