Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle Netflix Series as ‘Out of Touch’: ‘Americans Can’t Pay for Groceries’

Meghan McCain called Meghan Markle’s curated Netflix series “out of touch” for 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex released the first trailer for her lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan” Thursday, and McCain did not feel that the luxury, highly produced content resonated with today’s America.

Admittedly a Markle supporter at first, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain said that her opinion changed “like the rest of the world” when Markle “disrespected the royal family.”

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing.



Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored,” she said in a post to X Thursday. “All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

Markle’s first trailer for the series depicts her in her kitchen cooking pastries and dishes from scratch, getting honey from her backyard and having conversations with her friends, including Mindy Kaling among others. Netflix did not respond to requests for comment on McCain’s criticism. (Watch the trailer below)

“This concept is ill advised,” the blogger added. “I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.”

McCain went on to say that the Duchess’s lifestyle is unattainable for many Americans, saying “Americans can’t pay for groceries.”

“We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now,” she added. “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

This lifestyle series is part of Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s $100 million contract with Netflix. The couple have also released “Polo” and “Harry & Meghan.”

“With Love, Meghan” comes out Jan. 15 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: