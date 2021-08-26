Meghan McCain Rips Biden Over Kabul Attack: ‘Resigning Might Be Simpler for Everyone’

Meghan McCain’s time on “The View” may be done but that doesn’t mean her political hot takes are. This time she’s calling for the “cowards” in the Biden administration to resign over their silence on the attack at the Kabul airport.

McCain issued her marching orders to President Joe Biden and his administration in a series of tweets on Thursday following the suicide bomb attack that killed 12 Americans and at least 60 Afghans.

“Joe Biden needs to either address the country and take questions from every single journalist from the press corp or resign,” she wrote. “Resigning might be simpler for everyone at this point.”

Joe Biden needs to either address the country and take questions from every single journalist from the press corp or resign.



Resigning might be simpler for everyone at this point. https://t.co/NU4RLGbexW — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2021

“The left is making bets Americans are weary of Afghanistan and won’t care what’s happening,” McCain continued in another tweet. “They couldn’t be more wrong. Americans understand clearly 13 dead service members and Americans being left behind. I can’t imagine being a family member of a service member there now.”

The left is making bets Americans are weary of Afghanistan and won’t care what’s happening.



They couldn’t be more wrong. Americans understand clearly 13 dead service members and Americans being left behind.



I can’t imagine being a family member of a service member there now. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2021

The television personality had already been tweeting about the attack throughout the day, first writing, “Spin this f–king one, Psaki,” referring to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

As the death toll began to update, McCain followed that up with, “No words. Pray for their families. I just don’t have words.”

Upon learning that the State Department would not be holding a press briefing on Thursday, she then tweeted, “Unacceptable. Cowards.”

Per Washington Post, Thursday marked the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2011. U.S. officials attributed the attacks to Islamic State’s regional affiliate, which has since claimed responsibility in a report posted by its Amaq news agency.

Meghan McCain can (hypothetically) rest a little easier knowing that President Biden is expected to deliver a national address on the terror attacks and the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan at large Thursday evening.