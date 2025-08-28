Megyn Kelly said Thursday that Blake Lively subpoenaed her in the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, claiming on her podcast that they fought it and won.

The subpoena was an attempt to obtain “confidential and proprietary materials” Lively believed the conservative podcaster used to cover the high-profile lawsuits and continued fallout between the “It Ends With Us” star and her co-star and director.

“We were among those Blake Lively targeted,” Kelly revealed during “The Megyn Kelly Show,” adding that Lively has targeted “more than a dozen” journalists and media figures “who have said or written negative things about her,” including Candace Owens, Perez Hilton and Zack Peters.

Representation for Lively did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“She actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her,” Kelly explained. “Because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own, she posited that I must have been ensnared in Baldoni’s alleged ongoing ‘smear campaign’ against her.”

Kelly went on to explain that she believes Lively assumed that because she and Baldoni share the same attorney, Kelly’s must be spinning her coverage in Baldoni’s favor.

“His attorney – who happens also to be my own from well before his representation of Baldoni – must be controlling our coverage,” Kelly said of Lively’s supposed assumptions. “In addition, she suggested that I was getting paid by Baldoni or [Baldoni’s attorney Bryan] Freedman for my anti-Blake coverage, demanding to see all documents reflecting this agreement or payment structure.”

Watch the full segment below:

She continued, laying into Lively for suggesting her opinions weren’t her own personal views of the matter.

“This is how narcissistic this woman is. She actually thinks I needed to get paid by Baldoni’s team to say negative things about her,” Kelly said. “Newsflash, Blake: I came to those conclusions totally organically. Don’t give your power away, sweetheart – it was you, all you, who made me unable to stand you. No man had anything to do with it.”

By the end of her explanation, she shared that she beat Lively’s subpoena and alleged Lively infringed upon her right to freedom of speech.

“We fought her subpoena and won – she backed down and has now missed the deadline to pursue her harassment of me and my team any further,” Kelly said as she boasted about her team’s “extremely fair, thorough” and “factual” news-sourcing and reporting. “We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication. In no world would I ever, ever allow my team’s – or my – communications with each other or with our sources to be turned over to a third party and certainly not to this nitwit. She has zero right to nose around in how I gather news or in how my team and I prepare for any show we do.”

But before she left, she said she’s not at all concerned about Kelly’s “attempt to harass us” while throwing in some digs at Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds.

“These two Hollywood mega millionaires think nothing of harassing powerless people on social media who have the temerity to write or speak negatively about Queen Blake,” Lively said. “Remember that the next time you see Ryan Reynolds trying to pawn himself off as the nice guy … he’s a bully, too.”

Back in December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni claiming the filmmaker caused her “severe emotional distress” in the filming of “It Ends With Us.” On June 9, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively. The two head to court on March 9, 2026.

In a statement to TheWrap, a spokesperson for Lively denied that the actress subpoenaed Kelly and that efforts are being made in the discovery process to prove the alleged retaliation campaign orchestrated by Baldoni’s camp.

“At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly,” the individual said. “Ms. Lively is continuing to pursue discovery in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties’ retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set, as alleged in her complaint. Seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process and is in addition to overwhelming amount of evidence already compiled in the form of Melissa Nathan’s own text messages, the recently exposed Katie Case email describing Jed Wallace’s services, as well as the invoices showing he was paid for those services, and Baldoni’s own requests on what he wants his team to do.”