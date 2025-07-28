Megyn Kelly Hires Former Trump Advisor Hope Hicks as Media Company COO

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director during President Trump’s first term, is joining Megyn Kelly’s “Devil May Care Media” as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Hicks will be tasked with helping Kelly continue to build her podcasting and YouTube business, which has grown from Kelly’s solo show in 2020 to now include several other political and pop culture-focused programs.

“Hope Hicks is exactly the kind of woman I want running my company with me — strong, smart, strategic and the embodiment of class and poise,” Kelly told The New York Post on Monday morning.

She added: “She’s at the top of a growing media conglomerate and there’s no limit to where she can take it; my best-in-the-business staff and I are thrilled to have her on board.”

Beyond Kelly’s linchpin show, Devil May Care Media is also home to shows like “The Nerve” from The Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan and “After Party With Emily Jashinsky,” which launched last month. Kelly’s show is ranked the 46th top podcast on Spotify’s chart as of Monday and her YouTube account has 3.71 million subscribers.

Hicks, meanwhile, has been running her own media consulting firm for the past four years. She was the press secretary for President Trump’s 2016 campaign and served as his communications director from 2017 to 2018; the 36-year-old later returned and served as an advisor to Trump from 2020 to 2021.

“I am incredibly humbled and thrilled to be joining Megyn and her team in continuing to build what is undoubtedly a flourishing business,” Hicks told the Post.

