Megyn Kelly Insists Her Hatred of Kim Kardashian Isn’t ‘Personal,’ Adds She’s ‘Revolted’ by Her ‘Banal Emptiness’ (Video)

After Megyn Kelly watched Kim Kardashian’s unique strategy to get the right photo at a DMV, the journalist said her disgust for Kardashian was rooted in her belief that the reality star is an attention-seeking unintellectual who is only concerned with how she looks.

“It’s not personal. I don’t think she’s evil. I just hate what she represents,” Kelly explained in the Tuesday episode of her SiriusXM podcast series “The Megyn Kelly Show,” video of which you can watch above. “I can’t stand her, for all sorts of reasons.”

The reality star became a topic of conversation for Kelly, and her guest Jason Whitlock — host of Blaze TV’s “Fearless with Jason Whitlock” — as the two were discussing a scene from the Kardashian-Jenners’ Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

In the clip, which Kelly played for viewers, Kardashian was seen preparing to take photos for her driver’s license at a DMV. Along with her were what appeared to be two members of her glam squad. No one was in the DMV except for an employee and Kardashian’s team, which Whitlock felt was an indicator that Kardashian either asked the government agency to open up early or stay open later just for the star. Kardashian was also seen asking the DMV worker to edit the photos closer or farther away just to get the frame she wanted.

Once the clip was over, Kelly laid into Kardashian.

“Oh my god, that is stomach-turning,” Kelly said. “She’s all about appearances. That’s the only thing that matters to her, that’s it. Even her billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better. That’s her contribution to the world. I’m not saying it’s bad, but that’s where she’s making her money.”

Kelly continued: “Looking at herself, and encouraging young girls in America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them. Because when you listen for 20 seconds, you’re revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman.”

Kelly even blamed Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner, for her vanity and claimed Kardashian’s pursuit of a law degree was just a publicity stunt.

“She had a a mother who fed her to the wolves,” Kelly said. “Her fake law degree, which she didn’t get, was just a cover to make it seem like she was making an effort to be an intellectual, which she’s not and never will be. She’s about vapid vanity, and I object on so many different levels.”

