Megyn Kelly seems to think that “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are too cozy with the Biden White House following an Axios report that detailed personal phone calls, private dinner parties and more.

“I just threw up a little in my mouth,” the podcast host said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” She further described the relationship between the MSNBC newscasters and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as “incestuous.”

“It’s so gross how incestuous this is,” she said, noting the Axios-reported dinner hosted in January at the residence of Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff. “And yes, I say the same thing about the other side,” Kelly added, insisting she holds conservative news figures to the same standards.

“Trust me, I would never go have a private dinner with the sitting vice president and her husband. You need to stay like this with them,” she said, holding her hand up. “I mean, only if you can prove that you can not be a bootlicker on the back end of that meeting are you allowed to do stuff like that, and these two cannot do that.”

In addition to breaking down Friday’s Axios story titled, “Inside Biden’s Obsession With ‘Morning Joe,’” Kelly played clips of coverage from the last week of Scarborough praising Biden as president. He described the 81-year-old as “fired up and ready to go” and “in it to win it” in the montage.

“I think he’s doing really well,” Scarborough said in one clip, which was spliced alongside a “Morning Joe” discussion on the embattled bipartisan immigration reform bill. “They’ve actually turned Joe Biden’s biggest political weakness into his biggest political strength,” he said.

“You tell me whether you think he’s managing to maintain the arms-length distance that any professional media personality ought to be able to do,” Kelly said. “The two are B.F.Fs.”

