Megyn Kelly mocked Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama for their celebration of Beyoncé after the two praised the singer for helping spotlight the Black community’s early influence in country music through her latest album, “Cowboy Carter.” Kelly added that she felt people “have to pretend” that the multiple Grammy-winner is like the return of Jesus Christ.

“I’m not a big Beyoncé follower. I don’t have anything against her… I don’t listen to her music,” the conservative podcaster said on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “But I do get kind of annoyed at how whenever she does anything, we have to pretend she’s the Second Coming. It’s like, oh my god — they literally call her ‘Queen Bey.’ It’s like she can do absolutely no wrong.”

“If you criticize her, there’s something wrong with you. ‘Well, too bad. Deal with it,’” Kelly continued. “So she’s come out now with a country album. And of course, these leftist and media whores pretend that no one’s ever done country before Beyoncé has done it. Country’s this wonderful new genre that the Queen Bey has discovered. ‘Oh my god, this is wonderful.’”

Beyoncé: Thank you for reminding us to never feel confined to other people's perspective of what our lane is. You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music’s Black roots.



Your music continues to inspire us all. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 29, 2024

The former Fox News personality then specifically called out Harris and Obama while reading their responses on social media to Beyoncé’s album.

“The reactions to her album called ‘Cowboy Carter,’ which just dropped, are typically over the top,” Kelly said. “Michelle Obama decided to post about this, and Kamala Harris saying, ‘You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music’s Black roots.’ Why did country need to be redefined? What was wrong with it that we needed it to be rescued by Beyoncé?”

Kelly carried on with her remarks, and at one point used a dramatic, sappy voice to portray Obama’s words. The former First Lady appeared to allude to the struggles and adversity Black people have historically faced in the United States.

Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and… — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 2, 2024

“And that’s the same message basically from Michelle Obama, who says ‘Once again, you’ve helped redefine a music genre and transform our culture,’” Kelly quoted. “You’ve transformed it. ‘I’m so proud of you. ‘Cowboy Carter’ is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through, to be heard, seen, and recognized.’”

“She always finds a way to work how downtrodden she’s been into her tweets and posts,” Kelly added in an offhanded slam, before continuing to quote the post.

Obama has previously been outspoken about her experiences with racism. “I’m sure it’s very hard for Beyoncé to be who she is unapologetically, with her billions of dollars that she’s earned and her husband has earned despite how crappy this nation has treated her. ‘This album reminds us all that we all have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our vote.’ …What is this? Is this feminism? Is this aggrievement?”

Kelly also slammed Beyoncé’s take on Dolly Parton’s “Joelene.”

“The original ‘Jolene’ is a story about a woman feeling threatened by another woman who’s prettier and more alluring. And she’s basically begging her not to steal her man,” Kelly continued, with critique that even Beyoncé fans may be more open to — before turning back to personal attacks. “Then of course, because it’s ‘Queen Bey,’ we have to change it to be ‘f–king take my man, I will hurt you b–h…’…and it’s much more threatening, which I guess Beyoncé and Team Bey think is what empowerment looks like. For now, the threatened woman is just threatening to another woman who she thinks might have designs on her life partner.”

Kelly concluded her remarks by bashing today’s idea of a “strong woman” and seemingly implying that Beyoncé struggles with insecurity issues.

“I have to say, I don’t find this empowering at all…There’s something strange about what’s happening with the modern day definition of what a strong woman is. You can’t have any vulnerabilities or insecurities,” Kelly said. “You have to be this badass b–h who’s threatening, “f–king a, you mess with my man.” And it’s to me, it’s a turnoff…The true power move is not to worry, and not to have to worry. But Beyoncé couldn’t quite get there… You don’t have to tell your story. You’re telling a story and this is a version of womanhood, where an insecure woman feels like, feels threatened by a more beautiful other woman.”

Beyoncé released her eigth studio album, “Cowboy Carter” (also known as “Act II: Cowboy Carter”), on March 29. Since its debut, folks online have discussed the album’s impact and how the songstress has unveiled the Black community’s involvement in the genre’s creation as well as helped provide a platform for overlooked or lesser known Black country artists.

Beyoncé, who has dabbled in country music before, addressed the criticism that came with her announcement that she’d be doing a country album ahead of its release. After thanking supporters of the album’s two pre-release singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” she continued to get into the meaning of the album and its success.

“I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart,” Beyoncé wrote on March 19. “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

“This album has been over five years in the making,” she wrote, adding, “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

She continued: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”