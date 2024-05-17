Megyn Kelly mocked and referred to Kamala Harris as “cringey” for telling young leaders to kick down the doors of opportunity when there are roadblocks. The conservative media pundit called the vice president and former First Lady Michelle Obama “bitter” for speaking out about how they’ve overcome adversity as Black and Brown women.

Dan Bongino of “The Dan Bongino Show” joined Kelly as the two shared their thoughts about Harris’ remarks when she spoke at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ Legislative Leadership Summit. Before laying into Harris, they played a clip of the vice president.

“Don’t ever carry as a personal burden your capacity to do whatever you dream and aspire to do based on other people’s limited ability to see who can do what,” Harris said during the APAICS conference. “This is part of what’s involved, is that we have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open, and sometimes they won’t. And then you need to kick that f–king door down.”

As soon as the video stopped, Kelly took a shot at Harris’ previous relationship with the former mayor of San Francisco Willie Brown, whom Harris dated while he was still legally married.

“By that, she means we all all need to sleep with Willie Brown,” Kelly said, referring to the relationship between California politician Willie Brown and Harris early in her political career. “That is what kicking the f–king door down, if you gotta sleep with Willie Brown to get ahead, Dan, you do it. You understand?”

Bongino cut in and added to the critique of Harris’ comments, saying, “It is so scripted, so silly and so ridiculous. They’ve set themselves up in this preposterous trap right now. Where, again, they go to America, and they keep pitching this nonsense about D-E-I — which I call D-I-E — and then you bring out Kamala Harris, who is so clearly completely incompetent for the job.”

Kelly then said Harris’ words were uncomfortable to bear, adding that she felt the politician was being overdramatic with her cursing and seemingly alluded to the notion that Harris hasn’t faced any struggle that has kept her from progressing in her personal life or career.

“It was cringey,” Kelly said. “You felt it on a gut level. I don’t know if she swears or not, but that was obviously inserted for effect. And it’s just absurd to me that a country that did recognize her, she became attorney general, she became a U.S. senator, she became vice president and now she’s got to talk about how it’s impossible to break through these doors.”

The host continued, comparing Harris’ experiences with Michelle Obama.

“You just have to break, f–king break them down. Just like Michelle Obama, same thing,” Kelly said. “Look how much you’ve achieved in this wonderful country of ours. You’re still bitter. Whenever you get the opportunity, you’ve got to rip on the country and your countrymen.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly has taken issue with the way a person chooses to express themselves, including both Harris and Obama. In April, Kelly took a jab at Obama for celebrating Beyoncé and her achievements with her latest album “Cowboy Carter.”

“She always finds a way to work how downtrodden she’s been into her tweets and posts,” Kelly said, referring to Obama’s previous tweets about Knowles-Carter redefining the country genre.

“Michelle Obama decided to post about this, and Kamala Harris saying, ‘You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music’s Black roots.’ Why did country need to be redefined? What was wrong with it that we needed it to be rescued by Beyoncé?”