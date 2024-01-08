Megyn Kelly thinks Taylor Swift “made the wrong move” in the way she responded to Jo Koy’s joke about her and the NFL at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

Kelly acknowledged Koy’s bravery in accepting the gig 10 days before the telecast, saying she would refuse if she was asked within two weeks of the ceremony.

“One of the jokes that is getting a lot of attention is he made a joke about Taylor Swift, which was fine. I actually thought he was spot on with the commentary,” Kelly said. “She did not appreciate it… Can’t she just like show that she’s a good sport… I think she made the wrong move.”

The host and comedian acknowledged that the joke didn’t land how it was supposed to.

Koy’s joke compared the cutaways during NFL broadcasts when Swift attends the Kansas City Chiefs games to those used at the Golden Globes.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy joked during the show. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

The comedian told “GMA3: What You Need to Know” that the joke was more of a dig at the NFL for panning to Taylor as many times as they do versus the lesser number during the Globes broadcast.

“The Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL,” he said. “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Kelly called the joke “a gentle swipe.” She compared Swift’s response to that of Barbara Streisand in the opening scene of a movie where her character gets angry about a crude joke made at her expense.

“By the way, she’s not in charge with the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That’s not her fault. It is annoying. And if she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke. I’ve told the audience I’m still listening to Barbra Streisand’s memoir. It’s almost a thousand pages, and I have a life to live. But one of the things they revisit in the book is ‘The Way We Were,’ which of course, you know, we’ve all seen Robert Redford. I went back and watched it. And I’d forgotten that scene in the opening part of the movie where she’s like this activist on campus and she supported communis m… and they make some crude joke behind her … and she gets angry. … And later Hubble (Redford) says to her, ‘You should’ve laughed.’ And she said, ‘It wasn’t funny.’ And he says, ‘That it’s funny is not the only reason to laugh at something.’