Mehdi Hasan to Launch New Media Venture Zeteo After MSNBC Exit 

The company will launch in full in April on Substack, with full access eventually costing subscribers $6 per month

Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan, who departed the network after it canceled his nightly show, announced Wednesday that he is creating a new media company called Zeteo

The company will launch in full in April on Substack and full access to the site will eventually cost users $6 per month with an annual subscription. 

Zeteo will publish a weekly streaming show, titled “Mehdi Unfiltered,” a weekly podcast, and a regular slate of written pieces by a host of contributors, according to the Washington Post

Hasan told the Post that he has raised $4 million to launch the website from friends, family, and viewers who were disappointed in his cable news departure. In recent years, a few former cable news hosts have ventured out on their own such as Megyn Kelly, Bill O’Reilly, and Tucker Carlson. 

However, Hasan is approaching it differently saying: “No one really on the progressive left has been able to pull off anything similar.” 

“I’m not someone who can just sit back and just not have an outlet where I can say what I need to say,” he said in an interview. “I’m restless, always.”

Hasan also pointed out that he intends to not make the new company all about him, saying “This is not ‘the Mehdi Hasan network’ like the Tucker Carlson Network. It’s about building something that endures with multiple voices.”

Hasan departed MSNBC after “The Mehdi Hasan Show” was canceled by the network at the end of November. Since leaving MSNBC, Hasan has also joined The Guardian as a regular opinion contributor.

