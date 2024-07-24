Mel Brooks 2-Part Doc Sets the Stage at HBO, Apatow Productions

Comedy icon Mel Brooks is the subject of a new two-part documentary in production at HBO Documentary Films and Apatow Productions.

The project will offer an expansive yet intimate look at the actor, filmmaker, songwriter and playwright, whose work has had audiences around the world laughing for more than 70 years.

Brooks’ decades of film and TV credits include “The Twelve Chairs,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Silent Movie,” “History of the World Part I,” “To Be or Not to Be,” “High Anxiety,”“Spaceballs,” “Mad About You,” “Get Smart” and many more.

His accolades include the rare accomplishment of EGOT status for winning a total of three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, one Academy Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as a Kennedy Center Honor, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the AFI Lifetime achievement award, and an Academy Honorary Award. Brooks is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business.”

The documentary is directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, with Joe Beshenkovsky serving as editor and Kevin Salter serving as executive producer.

It marks Apatow, Bonfiglo and Beshenkovsky’s latest creative collaboration, following HBO’s “George Carlin’s American Dream.”

“I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks,” Apatow said in a statement. “This project is the dream of a lifetime.”

