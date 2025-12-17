After years of questionable incidents, a parody version of Melania Trump finally revealed to Stephen Colbert just how much she truly loves Christmas.

“I love Christmas the same way I love my husband … once a year. Jingle-boom!” the Melania look-alike-said, mocking the first lady’s Slovenian accent during Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Colbert kicked off Tuesday night’s by announcing that since Christmas was right around the corner it was time for the “Trump administration’s annual thawing of First Lady Melania Trump.”

The host said that suddenly the first lady was everywhere doing her official White House Christmas duties like lighting the tree, making holiday packages for the military and reading holiday books to kids.

“The theme this year is, ‘I don’t plan to stay long enough to take my coat off,’” Colbert joked. “She’s also hawking a collection of pricey Christmas ornaments, including a brass star with a price tag of ninety dollars, which makes a great conversation starter. That conversation: ‘Why does this cost ninety dollars?’”

That’s when Colbert introduced a fake Melania, played by Laura Benanti, and the pair recalled the moments the real life Melania Trump’s Christmas spirit was put into question.

Watch the clip below.

“Well, I noticed you are now selling $90 commemorative ornaments, even though you previously said, and I want to quote this correctly, ‘Who gives a f–k about Christmas stuff and decorations?’” Colbert said.

“And you can commemorate that moment I said that with this official Melania ‘Who Gives a F—ck About Christmas Stuff and Decorations’ ornament,” the faux Melania Trump said. “Available for just $99.99.99.”

The next task at hand for Colbert was an inquiry into Melania’s new production company Muse Films.

Before Colbert could begin, she had to let him know: “No, Stephen, we are not hiring.”

“Not what I meant, but I will keep that in mind,” Colbert shared, acknowledging the clear jab at his show’s cancellation, which is thought to have been caused by Melania Trump’s husband, Donald Trump.

And as far as the destruction of the East Wing to make the president’s ballroom, she said those who will miss the historic building can purchase rubble from its demolition.

“The East Wing may be gone, but a small part of it will always be with us,” Melania shared. “I am selling official East Wing rubble — the perfect stocking stuffer, just for $99.99.99 and 99.9.”

She said none of the holiday shenanigans she’s cooked up have anything to do with a “cash grab,” as life growing up for her was hard for her in Slovenia. But…

“If you want to hear more, you have to buy a ticket to my documentary!” Melania exclaimed. “I got $40 million for it, suckers!”