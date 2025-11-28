Melania Trump Launches Production Company Using Secret Service Code Name Ahead of Documentary Release

First Lady Melania Trump launched her new production company, Muse Films, which she named after her former Secret Service code name.

Along with the production company, Trump said that her documentary “Melania” is set to hit theaters “worldwide” on Jan. 30, 2026. The film is being directed by Brett Ratner and will be followed by an exclusive run on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” the First Lady wrote in an X post on Friday.

PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS

My new production company.



MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025

Her post was coupled with a 10-second video that included a graphic and music for her company. The name Muse was the Secret Service code name used for her during President Donald Trump’s first term in the office.

As TheWrap previously reported, the film will cover the First Lady’s life leading up to Trump’s second inauguration. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly acquired distribution rights to the film for $40 million.

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and reenters public life with her family,” the official synopsis for the series reads. “With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, ‘Melania’ showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

“Melania” was directed by Ratner in the filmmaker’s first film since he was accused of sexual assault in 2017. In the wake of allegations from several women, Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner, where his production company RatPac had been set up.

The theatrical release of “Melania” continues Amazon MGM’s commitment to making films for theaters — the studio aims to release at least 14 films in movie theaters in 2026.

