Melanie Lynskey Shares Touching Farewell Post to Julian Sands Following Confirmation of his Death

Melanie Lynskey shared a touching farewell post of actor Julian Sands, whose remains were found in the San Gabriel mountains earlier this week following a months-long search. The “Yellowjackets” star had been friends with Sands since 2000, when they worked together on the set of “Red Rose.”

Lynskey said she’d been a fan of Sands’ film “A Room with a View,” and recalled being nervous to work alongside the actor, but took note of his positive qualities.

“I could barely speak to you,” she wrote in her Instagram post Wednesday. “When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. “

Lynskey recalled growing close with Sands over the following years, and being taken aback by his generosity.

“You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs,” she continued. “You found out I’d never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sands’ death Tuesday after he went missing January 13. Sands was 65.

“You were gracious and patient and tons of fun,” Lynskey said of her friend. View her full Instagram post below: