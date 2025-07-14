Melissa Gilbert and Ellen DeGeneres Support Rosie O’Donnell After Trump Threat: ‘Good For You, Rosie’

Melissa Gilbert and Ellen DeGeneres have made their support for Rosie O’Donnell clear after Donald Trump threatened to revoke her American citizenship Saturday. “Good for you, @rosie,” DeGeneres wrote via Instagram.

“Someone explain this to me like I’m 5…why ROSIE??!!” Gilbert wrote on her own post. “@Rosie what the actual f–k,” she added in the caption alongside the hashtag #teenytinypresidentialpenis.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote via Truth Social Saturday morning.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump added.

The pair have a notoriously frosty relationship that dates back to at least 2006, when O’Donnell criticized Trump for being the “moral authority” surrounding the case of the year’s Miss USA, Tara Conner, who was accused of underage drinking and drug use.

“He annoys me on a multitude of levels. [He] left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America,” she said at the time.

O’Donnell later hit back with two posts of her own. “The president of the USA has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself,” O’Donnell wrote in the first.

“This is why I moved to Ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity – I stand in direct opposition all he represents.”

The second featured a photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. “Hey donald –

you’re rattled again?” she captioned the picture. “18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze.”