‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Star Richard Harmon Joins Fox’s ‘Memory of a Killer’ With Patrick Dempsey

Richard Harmon of “Final Destination: Bloodlines” has joined the upcoming Fox drama series “Memory of a Killer” as Patrick Dempsey’s hitman confidant.

The actor will star opposite Dempsey and Michael Imperioli as a series regular in the series based on the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer.”

“Memory of a Killer” follows Angelo Ledda (Dempsey)’s dangerous double life as a hitman with a secret. He has developed early onset Alzheimer’s but has kept it from those closest to him. Harmon plays Joe, a hitman on the rise working for Angelo and Dutch (Michael Imperioli). Joe does the even dirtier work for the partners in crime and has a front row seat to Angelo’s cognitive decline.

Harmon has most recently appeared in “Final Destination: Bloodlines.” He is also known for his roles in the post-apocalyptic drama “The 100,” which ran for seven seasons, Netflix’s “The Flash” and for smaller appearances in “Smallville” and “The Night Agent.” The actor is represented by Pacific Artists Management and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

The Fox drama is set to premiere midseason for the network. “Memory of a Killer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell also executive produce the series, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.