‘Memory of a Killer’: Showrunners Aaron Zelman and Glenn Kessler Take Over Patrick Dempsey Drama

“Memory of a Killer” is swapping showrunnning teams. The upcoming Fox drama series starring Patrick Dempsey has tapped Aaron Zelman and Glenn Kessler to run the remainder of Season 1, TheWrap has learned.

The duo succeed British writers Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, along with “New Amsterdam” creator David Schulner, who previously shared showrunning duties. Despite the change in leadership, the show is still on track to premiere in January. Filming on the sixth episode of a 10-episode order is underway now, with plans for additional scenes for completed episodes to be written and shot in the coming weeks.

“Memory of a Killer” is inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer.” Per Fox, Angelo lives two totally separate lives, one as a fearsome NYC hitman and one as photocopier salesman and father in upstate Cooperstown. His biggest secret though is that he has early onset Alzheimer’s.

Kessler first joined the series as a consulting producer in early October, Deadline first reported, working closely with Dempsey — who also serves as an EP — on development his character, along with the rest of the creative team on the show at large. Zelman was approached for the showrunner position last month, and asked to share duties with Kessler, a frequent collaborator, leading to his promotion.

Zelman and Kessler will serve as EPs on “Memory of a Killer” alongside Whitmore, Malone, Schulner, Dempsey and Cathy Schulman. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, as well as Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Along with Dempsey, the series stars Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot and Gina Torres.

“Memory of a Killer” is set to premiere in January on Fox.