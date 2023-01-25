Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud to Star in True-Life Boxing Drama ‘Giant’

The true-life tale of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed and his relationship with Irish-born trainer Brenan Ingle is about to get the Hollywood treatment. Written and directed by Rowan Athale (“The Rise,” “Gangs of London”) ‘Giant’ will star Mena Massoud (“Aladdin,” “The Royal Treatment”) and Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragons,” “Tyrannosaur”).

Produced by Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions and Kevin Sampson of White Star Productions, AGC Studios will fully finance while Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions will executive produce.

“Giant” is the true story of Hamed’s beginnings on the working-class streets of Sheffield and his discovery by Ingle, a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer. Their unlikely partnership — along with Naz’s unorthodox style, cocky persona and dominance in the ring — propelled them to the top of boxing’s elite. Hamed’s global superstardom occurred amid the rampant Islamophobia and racism of 80’s and 90’s Britain.

Rowan Athale stated, “I have wanted to bring this movie to screen for many years. The story of fabled

boxing trainer Brendan Ingle and his tempestuous relationship with protege ‘Prince’ Naseem is both

legendary, and truly cinematic. It’s exciting, necessary, hilarious, and heart breaking, and to be making

this movie with the incomparable Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud, and with the support of the one

and only Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions team, is a dream come true.”



The deal was brokered for Paddy Considine by CAA and Independent Talent Group, on behalf of Mena

Massoud by Derek Kroeger of Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light, Gersh

and LINK Entertainment and negotiated by SVP, Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of

AGC Studios.