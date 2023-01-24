Sundance: MUBI Nabs ‘Passages’ for Theatrical Release

Ira Sachs’ latest feature film, ‘Passages,’ has been acquired by MUBU for all distribution rights in the US, UK, Ireland and Latin America. “Passages” will be released theatrically in 2023.

The picture, set in modern-day Paris, concerns a filmmaker who impulsively has an affair with a young school teacher. For Tomas (Rogowski), the novelty of being with a woman is an exciting experience that he is eager to experience despite his marriage to Martin (Whishaw). But when Martin begins his own affair, Tomas refocuses his attention on his husband.

Produced by Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt, ‘Passages’ stars Ben Whishaw of ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Paddington’ alongside Franz Rogowski and Palme d’Or-winner Adèle Exarchopoulos. The film will have its International Premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section next month. The film marks Sachs’ sixth film at the Sundance film festival.

“For me to find a home with a company and a group of people who love this film as much as they do — and maybe even more importantly, love the kind of cinema that has been most important to me in my creative life — is a dream come true,” said Director Ira Sachs. “It’s exciting for the film to begin this next chapter with MUBI. I feel the future is full of possibilities.”

WME Independent and SBS International brokered the deal with MUBI. Sachs is repped by WME and Fusion Entertainment.