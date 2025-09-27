Meryl Streep Attends Dolce & Gabbanna Show in Miranda Priestly Hair, Meets Anna Wintour | Video

Meryl Streep certainly knows how to entertain! In video shared by Vogue on Saturday, Streep was filmed in full Miranda Priestly hair alongside the magazine’s Global Editorial Director (who is rumored to have inspired the actresses’ “The Devil Wears Prada” character).

The duo were also joined by “Devil” costars Stanely Tucci and Simone Ashley.

Photos from the show in Milan also revealed Streep and Wintour were seated next to one another, and there are rumors circulating that the group were filming a scene for the sequel to the 2006 film.

Vogue played into the performance perfectly and described Streep as “Miranda Priestley” in the video’s caption, which read, “Can you please spell Gabbana? Of course they can. Today in Milan, legendary Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly caught up with Vogue’s Anna Wintour following the spring 2026 @dolcegabbana show. Tap the link bio to read all about this morning’s surprise appearance. Video by @styledumonde.”

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” will be released in May 2026.