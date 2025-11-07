Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver to Star in Thriller ‘Useful Idiots’ at Black Bear

Three-time Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep and three-time Academy Award nominee Sigourney Weaver have been cast in “Useful Idiots,” a provocative thriller set in New York City, Black Bear announced on Friday.

Joseph Cedar will direct from a script he wrote with “60 Minutes” producer Shachar Bar-On.

The official synopsis for “Useful Idiots” is as follows: Veteran journalist Diane Castle (Streep) covers the New York luxury property market, disillusioned with writing puff pieces about the wealthy elite, and regretful that she may not have lived up to her potential. When a record-breaking sale of a new penthouse hits her desk, Diane’s questions about the buyer’s identity lead to what could be the story of a lifetime. At its center is a mysterious oligarch, whose influence stretches across Manhattan and beyond – protected by a network of fixers, enablers, and a brilliant young strategist. Out of her depth, Diane digs deeper into the investigation, her determination to uncover the truth revealing a web of corruption and danger at the highest levels, ensnaring Diane, her family, and all those around her.

Fifth Season will finance and produce with Closer Media’s Zhang Xin and Jonathan King (“Spotlight,” “Roma”), Bruce Cohen (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Beauty”) and William Horberg.

Graham Taylor, Christopher Slager, and Dan Guando will executive produce for Fifth Season. Black Bear will introduce the project to international buyers at AFM, and CAA Media Finance will handle the U.S. rights.

Meryl Streep is one of the most acclaimed and beloved actresses of all time, with accolades including a record 21 Academy Award nominations and three wins. She is currently in production and will return as Miranda Priestley in the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Sigourney Weaver, who received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, is celebrated globally for her iconic roles that span over three decades, crossing genres from critically acclaimed, award-winning films to record-breaking blockbuster hits, to comedies and cult classic independent films. Weaver has upcoming starring roles in “Dust Bunny,” three “Avatar” sequels, which reunite her with longtime collaborator James Cameron, as well as in “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” directed by Jon Favreau. Weaver is repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer , and The Lede Company.

Cedar has received two Academy Award nominations for Best International Feature Film (“Beaufort,” “Footnote”) and recently directed the HBO miniseries “Our Boys,” which received widespread critical acclaim.

Streep is repped by CAA and Gendler, Kelly & Cunningham. Weaver is repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer. Cedar is repped by CAA, Kneller Artists Agency, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein + Selz.