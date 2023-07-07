Mark Zuckerberg on a wild ride

Mark Zuckerberg has gone on a wild ride with Threads. (Image: Big Technology)

With Threads, Meta Has Plenty of Opportunity and Underappreciated Risk

by | July 7, 2023 @ 11:02 AM

Where does Instagram end and Threads begin?

The updates came swiftly from Mark Zuckerberg. Threads, his Twitter copycat, hit 2 million users within two hours of its launch on Wednesday. Then 10 million within seven hours. Then 30 million the next morning. “Feels like the beginning of something special,” Zuckerberg posted. By Thursday afternoon, Elon Musk threatened to sue. By Friday, Threads hit 70 million users, according to Zuckerberg.

With a fast expanding userbase and support from its parent company, Threads appears destined to stick around for a bit. And while there’s opportunity for Meta, its emergence is not without risk. In its pursuit of cultural relevance and added revenue, Meta’s opened itself to distraction in its fight against TikTok. Threads may also dilute its core apps, weakening their network effects.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

