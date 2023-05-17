MGM+ Gives Season Order to King Arthur Reimagining ‘The Winter King’

MGM+ on Wednesday announced it has ordered a 10-episode first season of “The Winter King,” based on the popular “Warlord Chronicles” novels by Bernard Cornwell that explore a deconstructive, somewhat realistic take on the legends of King Arthur.

The series will star Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon.

The series is set to premiere August 20 on MGM+, the network formerly known as Epix. It is produced by Sony Pictures-owned production company Bad Wolf, and is being adapted by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore. Otto Bathurst, known for his work on Netflix’s “Peaky Blinders” and HBO’s “His Dark Materials,” will serve as lead director and executive producer alongside Toby Leslie.

Per a release from MGM+, the series is “set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.”

De Caestecker, known most prominently for his role as Leopold Fitz/The Doctor on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” will star alongside Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin.

“The Winter King is a cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend,” Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a release. “Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore, and the magnificent cast take viewers on a fascinating and entertaining journey through this timeless tale told through a new lens.”

“It’s long been Bad Wolf’s ambition to bring the Arthurian legend to the screen,” Executive Producer Julie Gardner added. “It’s a story of courage, sacrifice and passion that has endured for generations. With Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy as our North Star, we are honored to be on this quest with our wonderful partners at MGM+, ITVX and Sony Pictures Television.”

The series has already wrapped filming in Wales and the West Country, and will premiere on MGM+ on August 20 at 9:00 p.m. EDT.