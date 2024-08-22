Crime Thriller From ‘Ozark’ Cocreator Bill Dubuque Lands Series Order at Peacock

Peacock is moving ahead with the latest series from Bill Dubuque, who is best known for cocreating Netflix’s “Ozark” with Mark Williams. The upcoming crime thriller is titled “M.I.A.”

The deal to land the series was described as a “highly competitive situation” in a press release about the forthcoming show. MRC will produce the drama, with Karen Campbell (“Outlander,” “Dexter”) serving as its executive producer and showrunner. Stefano Sollima, the creator and director of both “ZeroZeroZero” and the Italian series “Gomorrah,” will direct and executive produce.

The drama will revolve around Etta Tiger Jonze, a woman for whom drug running is a family affair. But when her family is killed in front of her, Etta sets out on her own quest for justice. As Etta avenges her blood family, she will also build ties with her chosen family, “igniting her series journey from powerless orphan to South Florida’s most powerful criminal Queenpin,” the official logline for the series reads.

This isn’t the first time MRC has produced a series for Peacock. The production company is also behind the acclaimed “Poker Face,” alongside T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures. The series received four Emmy nominations in 2023. MRC also produced the Peacock comedy “Ted.” Both series will be returning to the streamer for a second season.

“Ozark” first premiered on Netflix in 2017 from MRC Television and Aggregate Films, going on to quickly become a huge hit for the streamer. The drama revolved around Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who gets on the bad side of a Mexican drug cartel. Desperate to escape with his life, he convinces the cartel to let him, his wife (Laura Linney) and their children move to the Ozarks to start a money laundering scheme on behalf of the criminal organization.

The series was widely praised, especially for its writing and the performances by Bateman, Linney and Julia Garner. Over its four-season run, it received a total of 45 Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman also won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019, 2020 and 2022.