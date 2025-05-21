Michael B. Jordan to Receive 39th American Cinematheque Award

As “Sinners” continues to be one of the highest grossing non-IP pictures in the history of Warner Bros., star Michael B. Jordan’s ascension into superstardom progresses as well, as the actor has just been selected to receive the 39th American Cinematheque Award.

Jordan has been a staple of the industry since his impressive juvenile turn on HBO’s “The Wire,” followed by acclaimed performances in films such as “Chronicle,” “Creed” and its two sequels, and “Fruitvale Station” and “Black Panther,” both on which he worked with “Sinners” director Ryan Coogler.

Board Chair Rick Nicita announced Jordan’s bonafides in a statement: “The career of Michael B. Jordan has been an unparalleled showcase for the combination of superb talent and purposeful vision that has made him a major power in today’s movie business. Most recently, his outstanding performances (yes, two performances) in the worldwide smash “Sinners” have cemented his place in the upper tier of movie stars, now and in the future.”

Jordan joins an impressive list of past recipients, including 2024 victor Jessica Chastain, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Martin Scorsese. Eddie Murphy was the first-ever Cinematheque recipient in 1986 at age 25, still the youngest on record.

The ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, CA on Nov. 20.