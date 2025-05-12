‘Creed’ Spinoff Series ‘Delphi’ From Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Lands at Prime Video

Prime Video has ordered a new TV series set in the “Creed” universe from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

The series, titled “Delphi,” marks the first live-action series extension of the “Creed” universe, focusing on young boxers at the Delphi gym. The announcement of the new series was made as a part of Amazon’s second annual upfront presentation on Monday.

Marco Ramirez (“The Defenders,” “Daredevil”) will serve as showrunner for “Delphi,” and will executive produce the show alongside Jordan and Liz Raposo, who executive produce for Outlier Society, as well as Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler and Charles Winkler.

“Delphi” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, though a release date and casting has not yet been announced.

“Creed,” a spin-off of the “Rocky” film series centered on the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed, includes three films, with “Creed III” most recently debuting in 2023 as Jordan’s feature directorial debut. Jordan starred in the “Creed” films and served as an executive producer for “Creed II” and a producer for “Creed III” while Irwin Winkler, David Winkler and Charles Winkler produced all three “Creed” movies. Ryan Coogler, a consistent Jordan collaborator, directed the first film.

“Delphi” showrunner Ramirez most recently created and executive produced Hulu’s “La Máquina,” which followed an aging boxer whose crafty manager secures one last shot at a title. “La Máquina” starred Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González.

Ramirez also created TV series “The Twilight Zone” and “The Defenders,” and has credits across “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Daredevil” and “Da Vinci’s Demons.”

Outlier Society is represented by M88, WME, 2PM Sharp and attorney Greg Slewett.