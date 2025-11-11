Michael B. Jordan to Receive 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Icon Award

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is recognizing “Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan with the 2025 Icon Award, the organization announced Tuesday.

The actor will be honored for his celebrated dual performance as twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore, World War I veterans who return to Mississippi in the 1930s and find themselves fighting against a traveling tribe of vampires. “Sinners,” which earned critical raves and $375 million at the box office, was directed by Jordan’s “Black Panther” collaborator Ryan Coogler.

“Michael B. Jordan once again proves why he’s been one of the most compelling performers for the past two decades,” said festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “In ‘Sinners,’ his reunion with Ryan Coogler yields a bold and intricate performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Michael’s ability to inhabit two distinct souls with such power and nuance is nothing short of extraordinary. For this remarkable achievement, and for his impressive body of work, we are proud to honor him with the Palm Springs International Film Awards Icon Award.”

Jordan first gained major attention 12 years ago with his performance in director Coogler’s feature debut, “Fruitvale Station.” He later appeared in Coogler’s “Creed” and “Black Panther,” in addition to “Just Mercy,” “A Journal for Jordan,” “Creed II” and “Without Remorse.” Jordan made his directorial debut with the third film in the “Creed” franchise, and is currently directing and starring in a new adaptation of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” scheduled for release in 2027.

Past winners of the Icon Award include Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Lady Gaga, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

The festival awards ceremony will take place Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs Jan. 2–11. The event is presented by Kering and sponsored by “Entertainment Tonight.”