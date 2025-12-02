Michael B. Jordan, Jason Bateman and MrBeast to Appear on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’

Michael B. Jordan, Jason Bateman and MrBeast will be David Letterman’s next guests on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

Jordan, Bateman and MrBeast will sit down will Letterman when the sixth season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” debuts Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Beyond a traditional seated conversation, their appearances will take Letterman and his guests out and about, with the former late night host hitting baseballs with Bateman at Dodger Stadium, throwing darts with Jordan and to MrBeast’s content grounds.

Jordan is still riding the high of Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” in which he played twins Stack and Smoke, while Bateman recently starred in “Zootopia 2” and “Black Rabbit.” MrBeast, likewise, is gearing up for his Season 2 premiere of “Beast Games” in early January.

The sixth season will debut just weeks after “My Next Guest With David Letterman” debuted its Adam Sandler special on Monday, Dec. 1.

Season 5, which was released in June, featured Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark and Charles Barkley, and previous episodes have featured guests including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, and Billie Eilish, among others.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” has earned seven Emmy nominations in its five seasons, and won the Emmy for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special in 2024.

EPs for “My Next Guest With David Letterman” include Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants as well as Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment, while producers include Tommy Alter, John Nemeth and Hunter Speese for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment. The show is produced by Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc.