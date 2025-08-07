Michael Bay Exits Netflix’s ‘Fast and Loose’ Over Creative Differences With Will Smith

Michael Bay has exited “Fast and Loose,” an upcoming Netflix action movie that was meant to be a reunion of star Will Smith and the “Bad Boys” director, because Bay and Smith were unable to reconcile their creative differences TheWrap has learned.

The project, announced last fall, would follow Smith’s character, who wakes up without his memories. He eventually figures out that he was living two lives – as a crime lord and an undercover CIA agent. Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson wrote the script, based on an initial pitch from the Hoebers.

Smith is also a producer on the project with his Westbrook Studios, alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North. The movie was on track to start production in October, but will now be moved to 2026.

Bay, for his part, has a few projects to mull over, including a potential return to the “Transformers” franchise with Paramount and “OutRun” at Universal, based on the video game, that has Sydney Sweeney attached. Bay’s last movie was 2022’s “Ambulance,” and Smith’s was 2024’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which featured a small cameo from Bay.