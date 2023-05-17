Michael Bay Strikes TV Deal With Investigation Discovery

Filmmaker Michael Bay has closed a deal with Investigation Discovery to executive produce a new docuseries, which will expose a “terrifying, yet little known, true crime story” and is set to premiere in 2024.

“I’m a storyteller at heart; I’m fascinated by the human mind and exploring what makes each of us tick. When you approach documenting real-life crime from that perspective, the end result is always intriguing,” the “Transformers” franchise, “13 Hours” and “Armageddon” director said in a statement. “Known for the caliber of their programming, Investigation Discovery’s expertise in unscripted true crime is second to none, and I can’t wait to expose one of the most twisted crimes of the century.”

Bay’s series will join Investigation Discovery’s 2024 slate of docuseries, including “The Price of Glee,” “Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster,” and the upcoming three-night television event “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace,” which will premiere on May 29.

“When Michael Bay first approached us to collaborate on a true crime project, we instantly knew we wanted to join forces,” Jason Sarlanis, WBD’s president of crime and investigative content, linear and streaming added. “Michael Bay is an incredibly dynamic filmmaker and producer whose vision and storytelling appeals to audiences far and wide. This partnership will be the perfect addition to our blockbuster nights on ID.”

Investigation Discovery delivers programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households.

The agreement with Bay was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation to advertisers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.