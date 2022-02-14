Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s original score for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is getting the Mondo treatment by way of a new box set.

The 2016 film, directed by Gareth Edwards, was the first-ever “Star Wars” spinoff and stands as one of the very best of the recent “Star Wars” films, a distinct and memorable approach to a piece of lore fans have long wondered about: how the Rebels gained knowledge of the fatal flaw in the Death Star that allowed Luke Skywalker to destroy it so readily (with a little help from The Force). Visceral and unique, “Rogue One” emphasized the “war” in “Star Wars.” And part of what made the experience of watching “Rogue One” so unforgettable was Giacchino’s rousing score, which combines the majesty of John Williams’ score for the original trilogy with flourishes that are identifiably (and appreciably) pure Giacchino.

The new Mondo “Rogue One” box set — created in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Records — not only includes that full score, but also over an hour of unreleased material recently unearthed by Giacchino.

“This project was an almost five-week whirlwind of writing, recording, and mixing but I couldn’t have been more enthusiastic about the adventure and will always look back on those days with fond memories,” said Giacchino in an official statement. “As with all the film scores I compose, my goal was to serve the story and the emotions of the film, but I think it was my 10-year-old brain who had the most fun composing for this new and exciting set of Star Wars characters and the worlds they inhabit.”

In addition to providing the music, Giacchino provided new liner notes for the release, which also includes wonderfully stark black-and-white artwork from John Powell. The records are pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. Truly a must-have for “Star Wars” fans the galaxy over.

“It’s no secret that we at Mondo love working with composer Michael Giacchino, and we are thrilled to be releasing a 4-LP set for ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ with our friends at Walt Disney Records,” said Mondo Music Creative Director Spencer Hickman said in an official statement. “A firm fan-favorite bridging the gap between old and new Star Wars, Michael’s score is phenomenal, featuring nods to John Williams’ classic Star Wars scores whilst firmly being its own thing. A muscular, epic score loaded with emotion and pathos, we present here not only the entire score but an entire hour of previously unheard material, all housed inside a stunning package from artist John Powell.”

The new box set will be $75 and you can order starting on Wednesday, from the official Mondo Shop, where you can also order other Giacchino gems like his scores for “Mission: Impossible 3” and “Speed Racer,” alongside his debut solo album “Travelogue Volume 1.”

See more images and the tracklist from the release below, and may the Force be with you.

Mondo/Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Records

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack • Expanded Edition 4XLP

Music by Michael Giacchino

Original Star Wars Music by John Williams

Artwork by John Powell

Featuring over an hour of previously unreleased music from the film

$75

Track List

DISC ONE – Side One

1. He’s Here for Us (3:22)

2. A Long Ride Ahead (3:57)

3. Wobani Imperial Labor Camp (0:57)

4. There Are Spies Everywhere (2:16)*

5. The Detention of Jyn Urso (1:13)*

6. Jyn’s Interrogation (1:58)*

7. Mission to Jedha (2:00)*

8. Trust Goes Both Ways (2:46)

DISC ONE – Side Two

1. When Has Become Now (2:01)

2. Jyn’s Memories of Childhood (0:51)*

3. Jedha Arrival (2:50)

4. Hearts of Kyber (0:57)*

5. Ambush in Jedha City (1:09)*

6. Jedha City Ambush (2:21)

7. Let Them Pass in Peace Part 1 (1:24)*

8. Let Them Pass in Peace Part 2 (0:39)*

9. No Friends of the Empire (1:07)*

10. Imperial Departure (0:54)*

11. Reunion at Saw’s Hideout (0:46)*

12. Cassian’s Prison (0:19)*

13. Today of All Days (3:51)*

DISC TWO – Side One

1. Star-Dust (3:48)

2. An Imperial Test of Power (3:37)*

3. Apologies Are in Order (1:37)*

4. News from the Ashes (0:59)*

5. Approach to Eadu (1:19)*

6. No Trust Among Rebels (2:25)*

7. Jyn’s Path Is Clear (2:31)*

DISC TWO – Side Two

1. Confrontation on Eadu (8:09)

2. Krennic’s Aspirations (4:17)

3. Rebellions Are Built on Hope (2:56)

4. A Rebel Change of Heart (1:53)*

5. Rogue One (2:06)

DISC THREE – Side One

1. Cargo Shuttle SW608 (4:01)

2. Good Luck Little Sister (2:49)*

3. What Brings You to Scarif (2:31)*

4. Are We Blind (1:34)*

5. Scrambling the Rebel Fleet (1:34)

6. AT-ACT Assault (2:57)

7. Finding a Way Through (3:37)*

DISC THREE – Side Two

1. Project Star-Dust (3:46)*

2. Entering the Imperial Archives (1:25)*

3. Get That Beach Under Control (1:14)*

4. The Master Switch (4:03)

5. We Have to Press the Attack (2:40)*

6. Antenna Alignment (3:16)*

DISC FOUR – Side One

1. Your Father Would Be Proud (4:53)

2. Hope (1:40)

3. Jyn Erso & Hope Suite (5:53)

4. The Imperial Suite (2:31)

5. Guardians of the Whills Suite (2:53)

DISC FOUR – Side Two

1. Jyn Erso & Hope Suite (Alternate Open) (6:03)*

2. Guardians of the Whills Suite (Alternate Ending) (2:23)*

3. A Long Ride Ahead (Alternate Ending) (4:00)*

4. Jedha City Ambush (Alternate) (1:11)*

5. Rebellions are Built on Hope (Alternate) (2:55)*

6. Scariff Antenna Alignment (Alternate) (1:20)*

*Previously Unreleased