Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Selected as Closing Night Film of the New York Film Festival

The 61st New York Film Festival will be revved up with Michael Mann’s long-awaited film “Ferrari,” starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey, which will close out the festivities this year.

The film, about the former Formula One racer Enzo Ferrari’s motorsports glory in the late 1960s, is the first Michael Mann-directed film to be released since 2015’s “Blackhat,” and was recently acquired by Neon for release at Christmas in 2023.

“Michael Mann has made many remarkable movies but perhaps never one as simultaneously thrilling and moving as Ferrari,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director of the New York Film Festival. “Not just a feat of virtuosity, this is a grand and striking evolution of his career themes and his most deeply personal

work.”

The festival will mark the North American premiere of “Ferrari,” and the makers will undoubtedly hope for the kind of awards buzz generated by Mann’s most Oscar-nominated film, 1999’s “The Insider,” which also had a buzzy showing at Lincoln Center nearly 25 years ago.

Todd Haynes’ “May/December” will open the festival, which begins Sept. 30.