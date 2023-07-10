Neon has grabbed the acquisition rights to Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” with its theatrical sights set on Christmas Day. The Formula One drama, penned by Troy Kennedy Martin and based on Brock Yates’ book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine,” will open wide on Dec. 25. It stars Adam Driver in the role of Enzo Ferrari, Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi and Gabriel Leone as Alfonso De Portago.

Set in the summer of 1957 amid the 1950’s Formula One scene, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari is attempting to save his company from bankruptcy. His marriage in crisis due to the death of his child, Ferrari wagers all in a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia. The picture is shot by Erik Messerschmidt and edited by Pietro Scalia, with production design courtesy of Maria Djurkovic and costumes from Massimo Cantini Parrini, all of whom are Oscar nominees for prior feature films.

Neon CEO and Founder Tom Quinn remarked, “Michael Mann, one of the most innovative and influential filmmakers in American cinema, was moved by the power of this intensely dramatic story to persist for years to bring it to the big screen. ‘Ferrari’ reaffirms Neon’s continued commitment to supporting visionary auteurs who push the boundaries of cinema. Working with Michael Mann on ‘Ferrari’ is a dream come true for Neon.”

The picture, which will is expected to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, marks Mann’s return to theatrical features more than eight years after the Chris Hemsworth-starring hacker actioner “Blackhat.” Nominated for four Academy Awards, Mann’s propulsive and stylish melodramas about the similarities and obsessive drive that men at the top of their respective professions share, whether they be cops (“Miami Vice,” “Manhunter”), crooks (“Thief,” “Public Enemies”), boxers (“Ali”) or journalists (“The Insider”), have made him among the more beloved auteurs among the critical community of the last few decades.

Mann recently directed the pilot for HBO Max’s “Toyko Vice” while executive producing the Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe-starring show. He also co-wrote, alongside Meg Gardiner, a novel sequel to his 1995 Al Pacino/Robert De Niro cops-n-robbers classic “Heat.”

The deal for “Ferrari” was negotiated by Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin and Tom Quinn for Neon with CAA Media Finance and attorney Harold Brown of Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown on behalf of Mann. Mann is also producing via his Moto Pictures banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and Birdman producer John Lesher, as well as, Marie Savare, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West. The picture will be distributed internationally through STX Entertainment — which was among the key producers for the $90 million feature — and its partners.