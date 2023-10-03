Michelle Grady Promoted to President of Sony Pictures Imageworks

Michelle Grady has been promoted to president of Sony Pictures Imageworks, the influential and groundbreaking visual effects house and animation studio. She was previously EVP, Sony Pictures Imageworks.

Most recently, Sony Pictures Imageworks provided the animation for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which was produced by their partners at Sony Pictures Animation. The sequel to the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” opened this summer and grossed $690 million worldwide. Earlier this year they provided visual effects and animation for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp in Quantumania,” and last year did the animation for Netflix’s Oscar-nominated “The Sea Beast” and Sony Pictures Animation’s spooky sequel “Hotel Translyvania: Transformania.”

“Under Michelle’s leadership for the last seven years, Imageworks has become the most innovative and ground-breaking visual effects and animation facility in the world, renowned for its work on first of their kind CG features and large scale live-action VFX projects,” wrote Sony CEO and chairman Tom Rothman in an email to Sony employees. He also said that Grady “is well positioned to further Imageworks’ remarkable growth and continue to break new ground.”

Before joining Sony Pictures Imagework, or SPI, Grady worked for MPC, another groundbreaking visual effects house, for which she served as head of film, managing projects like 2014’s “Godzilla,” “Suicide Squad” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Before moving to MPC, Grady was vice president and general manager at Technicolor, overseeing a 35mm film laboratory, digital post production and VFX divisions.

Grady serves as chair of the Animation & VFX Alliance of BC, vice chair of the Motion Picture Production Industry Association of BC, and executive committee member of Creative BC. According to her bio on the Sony website, her three favorite movies are “The Godfather” (and “The Godfather: Part II”), “All About My Mother” and “Out of Africa.”