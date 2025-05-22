Michelle Williams Reminds Her 2017 Oscars Date Busy Philipps What She Said to Ben Affleck During Best Picture Mixup | Video

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps had a front row seat, literally, to the 2017 Oscars snafu.

The longtime best friends remembered the Best Picture mixup from the 89th Academy Awards, and Philipps’ kooky reaction on her show “Busy This Week” on QVC+ and HSN+.

Moments before the final award of the night was announced, the duo attempted to sneak out and beat the rush. After they were ushered back to their front row seats (Williams was nominated for her performance in “Manchester by the Sea” that night), Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced that “La La Land” had won.

But something felt off.

“We were right there in the front row. We knew something weird was happening,” Philipps said on an episode of “Busy This Week.”

Halfway through the “La La Land” acceptance speech, accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers rushed to the stage to correct the mistake and present the biggest honor of the night to “Moonlight.

“Ben Affleck was next to me. You reminded me just earlier of what I said to him, which I totally forgot,” the host said to Williams.

“You turned to him and said, ‘Do something! Do something!’ Because he was Batman, and you expected he was going to save the day,” Williams joked. “He was just as shocked as the rest of us.”

Watch the exchange from “Busy This Week” here:

“I don’t know Ben Affleck. I was just like, ‘He’s Batman. He’s a movie star. He can go onstage and handle it,’” Philipps said. “He could not. Turns out it was very difficult to handle.”

Affleck played the superhero in “Batman V Superman,” “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.”

Since that night, Philipps said the picture of the duo, Affleck, The Rock and Meryl Streep went viral. The host joked that her show couldn’t afford to use an image of the moment, so the “Girls5Eva” actress and “Dying for Sex” star reenacted the moment live on the show.