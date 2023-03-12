As the Oscars were set Sunday to honor elevenfold nominee “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu are traveling to a new multiverse in the “American Born Chinese” teaser trailer.

“American Born Chinese,” which will debut May 24 on Disney+, centers on teenager Jin Wang, who juggles high school social life with his immigrant home life. Based on Gene Luen Yang’s beloved graphic novel, Jin meets a new foreign student on the first day of school — a chance encounter that unwittingly entangles him in a battle of Chinese mythological gods, with key players including Sun Wukong the Monkey King and Guanyin, the goddess of mercy.

As Yeoh gracefully descends into a vividly colored forest, she warns that “dark forces will be coming” as “the gate between earth and heaven is opening.” “The fate of your world hangs in the balance,” she continues, as mythological creatures enter into the hallways of an ordinary school.

While Disney+ has teased that the coming-of-age series jumps between action and comedy as it explores themes of identity, culture and family, Yeoh and Quan try their hand at multiverse jumping once more as the pair transport across space and time and fight the forces that threaten the world.

Besides “Everything Everywhere All At Once” royalty, the comedy-action series features an ensemble including Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor.

Hailing from 20th Television, Kelvin Yu serves as executive producer and showrunner while “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct and executive produce alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein and author Gene Luen Yang.

You can watch the teaser above.

“American Born Chinese” will premiere May 24 on Disney+.