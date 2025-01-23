Michelle Yeoh Laments Lack of Oscar Nom for Jon M. Chu After ‘Wicked’ Scores 10 Nods | Video

“Wicked” picked up a whopping 10 Oscar nominations on Thursday morning, but a Best Director nod for Jon M. Chu was not among them. And according to Michelle Yeoh, she and the “Wicked” crew are “crying” because of it.

In total, “Wicked” tied for second place on Oscar nomination morning with “The Brutalist,” each picking up 10 nominations and nods for best picture. “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were also nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Lead Actress, respectively.

Stopping by “The View” on Thursday morning, Yeoh — who stars as Madame Morrible in “Wicked” — celebrated the flurry of nominations, but lamented the snub of Chu.

Michelle Yeoh reacts to 'Wicked' receiving 10 Oscar nominations: "We are all crying from joy, but we must say we are also crying because Jon M. Chu and Alice Brooks… were not nominated but the rest of us are celebrating." pic.twitter.com/0CooI0QVKa — The View (@TheView) January 23, 2025

“We are all crying from joy,” she said. “But, we must say we are also crying because Jon M. Chu and Alice Brooks, our DP, were not nominated. But the rest of us are celebrating.”

Host Ana Navarro was equally bummed about Chu not getting a nomination, arguing that it’s the second time he’s been snubbed by the Academy, which Yeoh readily agreed with.

“He should’ve been nominated for ‘In the Heights’ as well,” Navarro argued.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above, and see the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations here.