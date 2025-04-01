You Can Watch ‘Mickey 17’ at Home This Month

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi comedy extravaganza “Mickey 17” will be available to watch at home this month. The Warner Bros. film will be available to purchase or rent on Digital on April 8, followed by a 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on May 13.

Written and directed by Bong Joon-Ho, “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson as an expendable in a future setting where workers can be cloned so, if they die on the job, they can just be regenerated.

The original film was praised by critics when it hit theaters in February, but grossed just $121 million at the worldwide box office against a $118 million budget. It marked one of several bold bets from Warner Bros film chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy rolling out in 2025, which also includes new films from Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler.

Given the fervor surrounding both Bong Joon-Ho and Pattinson, perhaps the PVOD release can recoup some of those losses for Warner Bros. At the very least, fans can rest assured they can add “Mickey 17” to their physical media collection.

The bonus features on the home video releases are as follows: