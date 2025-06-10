‘Mid-Century Modern’ Set Tips Its Hat to Classic Palm Springs and Pop Culture

TheWrap magazine: Production designer Greg Grande explains how he created the desert home that is sprinkled with references to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Linda Lavin and more

Nathan Lee Grahan, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane in "Mid-Century Modern" (Hulu)
Nathan Lee Grahan, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane in "Mid-Century Modern" (Hulu)
Jason Clark

Imagine you’re the production designer of a legendary sitcom so beloved that there is an entire pop-up experience devoted to it. And then try to imagine topping that. Greg Grande is the literal architect of Central Perk, Monica and Rachel’s apartment and Joey and Chandler’s across-the-hall domicile in “Friends.” (Grande put it just right: “My wife and I laugh that we never won an Emmy, but boy, that set has lived its legacy.”) But his impressive throwback Palm
Springs, California, home featured in Hulu’s “Mid-Century Modern” might win a new legion of admirers and maybe another pop-up at some point — only this one will have a grotto.

Ariana Grande Jamie Lee Curtis Pedro Pascal
Read Next
Ariana Grande, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pedro Pascal Denounce Defunding Proposal for LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'

“The backstory of this set came from the Dinah Shore estate,” said Grande, speaking of one of architect Donald Wexler’s signature Palm Springs houses from the 1960s. That 1.3-acre steel-beam oasis inspires the look of the comedy,
created by “Will & Grace” showrunners Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. In the series, three lifelong gay male friends (Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and Nathan Lane) share a home owned by the latter’s clothing-magnate mother (the late Linda Lavin).

“Back in the day, for research you literally had to go to your local bookstore and grab a few pictorial books, but now you can just press a button,” he said. “But we wanted to figure out how we can make this set believable and real in the world of multi-camera television. I loved the old sitcom days of “I Love Lucy” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” but none of us live like that anymore, right?”

good-american-family-mark-duplass-ellen-pompeo-hulu
Read Next
The Shocking True Story Behind Hulu's ‘Good American Family’

“Mid-Century Modern” is full of unabashed visual references to the comfort watches of the post-Gen X era, namely a famous sitcom about some girls who can best be described as golden. In this case, it includes hot tubs and tennis courts in addition to the common areas we get to know so well, right down to the central, ubiquitous bowl of tomatoes in the bright blue kitchen where everyone gossips.

“Being so close to Palm Springs is always a nice thing, so you can experience what that’s all about. My folks had a house there when we were growing up,” said Grande of the strangely trapped-in-time quality of the mid-century homes with the hybrid-decade interiors, many of them owned by celebrities like Shore, Elvis Presley and Bob Hope. (Leonardo DiCaprio apparently even owns a Wexler home.) “They haven’t ripped down a lot of stuff there, they’ve just reinvented it.”

mid-century-modern-nathan-lee-graham-nathan-lane-matt-bomer-linda-lavin
Nathan Lee Graham, Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Linda Lavin in “Mid-Century Modern.” (Disney/Chris Haston)

Grande said that sharp-eyed viewers will notice subtle nods to classic TV comedies. (For instance, the sunken living room and a large “B” strategically placed on a wall are direct tributes to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the “M” that Mary Richards proudly displayed in her living room.) “There are little Easter eggs here and there, obviously. A few pieces on the set were from Max and David’s “Will & Grace,” odds and ends,” said Grande, who with decorator Peter
Gurski likes to put small unseen pieces into drawers and shelves for actors to potentially play with, a trick he learned on “Friends.”

Nathan Lane and Gene Hackman in "The Birdcage"
Read Next
Nathan Lane Says His Flirtation With Gene Hackman in ‘The Birdcage’ Was Ad-Libbed by the Late Actor | Video

“And we have a picture of Linda Lavin upstage in our little piano room (painted by her husband, Steve Bakunas),” which is now sentimental for Grande, who recalls Lavin’s passing while filming the show’s first season. “Her Sybil is
such an important character for the scenic design, because one of the very cool things about the show is that you’re seeing a purposeful clash of generations. The house is obviously hers and decorated her way, but you start to see Nathan Lane’s Bunny character filtering through her aesthetic.”

There’s still no word on Season 2, but Grande is hopeful it will happen, because we’ve seen only a fraction of the possibilities. “There’s so much opportunity for the upstage parts of the set, even the backyard,” he said. “The beautiful thing about this set is we’ve created this opportunity for the cameras to roll back up into the set and look back in through the back windows, almost creating a fourth wall, because we shoot in front of a live audience.”

Linda Lavin and Adam Hagenbuch in “Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

And Grande promised Lavin’s Sybil will be deeply felt, right down to the last chip of terrazzo floor. “In Episode 9, when we’re in her bedroom, it’s chock-full of memories of how beautiful her life was. Now we can add even more Easter-egg items into the set in homage to her.”

This story first ran in the Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Read more from the issue here.

Photographed for TheWrap by Arsenii Vaselenko

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

Comments