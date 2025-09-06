Mike Johnson Ridiculed for Claiming Trump Was an FBI Informant Against Jeffrey Epstein: ‘South Park Is Gonna Have a Field Day’

The House speaker says the president was an informant but still urged Republican representatives to vote against the release of the Epstein files

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson (Credit: Getty Images)
President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson (Credit: Getty Images)

The internet did not let House Speaker Mike Johnson off the hook Friday after he claimed President Donald Trump was an FBI informant in the case against Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s been misrepresented,” Johnson claimed. “He is not saying what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil and he believes that himself.”

“He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down,” the speaker added.

Watch the exchange here:

Yeah this is real. Mike Johnson said Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein case.

[image or embed]

— Nick (derogatory) ✨ (@slothropsmap.bsky.social) September 5, 2025 at 2:40 PM

Several social media users subtweeted videos of Johnson’s Friday remarks calling it “bullsh-t.” Another user said he was getting dizzy from the amount of spin the Republican party has attempted to put on Trump’s association with the convicted sex offender and child molester.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump’s name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files that have yet to be released from his Department of Justice. Speaker Johnson even urged Republican representatives to vote against a petition to release the Epstein files, siding with the president.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 1997 (Credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump Appeared 'Multiple Times' in Epstein Documents, New WSJ Report Says

One social media user wrote in an X post that “South Park,” the animated series that has spoofed the president persistently since its return in July, will have a field day with this claim.

For more social reactions, keep reading:

HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! That’s their fucking spin? Trump was an FBI informant against Epstein? Okay, shit-for-brains, I’ll play. He was an informant in exchange for what? To not be prosecuted for pedophilia himself? Didn’t really think that one through, did you assholes?

— DCLascelle 🇨🇦 (@dclascelle.bsky.social) September 5, 2025 at 3:28 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to media at the start of the second day of the 2025 NATO Summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump Lashes out at 'Past Supporters' for Believing in Epstein 'Hoax'

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments