Mike Johnson Ridiculed for Claiming Trump Was an FBI Informant Against Jeffrey Epstein: ‘South Park Is Gonna Have a Field Day’

The internet did not let House Speaker Mike Johnson off the hook Friday after he claimed President Donald Trump was an FBI informant in the case against Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s been misrepresented,” Johnson claimed. “He is not saying what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil and he believes that himself.”

“He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down,” the speaker added.

Several social media users subtweeted videos of Johnson’s Friday remarks calling it “bullsh-t.” Another user said he was getting dizzy from the amount of spin the Republican party has attempted to put on Trump’s association with the convicted sex offender and child molester.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump’s name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files that have yet to be released from his Department of Justice. Speaker Johnson even urged Republican representatives to vote against a petition to release the Epstein files, siding with the president.

One social media user wrote in an X post that “South Park,” the animated series that has spoofed the president persistently since its return in July, will have a field day with this claim.

South Park is gonna have a field day in a couple weeks — Anthony Sandford (@AnthonySandford) September 5, 2025

But how can you be an informant if it’s all a hoax?

They’re starting to may me dizzy 😵 pic.twitter.com/qYjsFveG2y — PJ (@cincy_pj) September 5, 2025

HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! That’s their fucking spin? Trump was an FBI informant against Epstein? Okay, shit-for-brains, I’ll play. He was an informant in exchange for what? To not be prosecuted for pedophilia himself? Didn’t really think that one through, did you assholes? — DCLascelle 🇨🇦 (@dclascelle.bsky.social) September 5, 2025 at 3:28 PM

How they felt coming up with that one pic.twitter.com/YOXRRYy91E — alexjm (@alexjmingolla) September 5, 2025