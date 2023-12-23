Mike Nussbaum, ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘Fatal Attraction’ Actor, Dies at 99

The longtime staple of the Chicago theater scene was one week shy of his 100th birthday

YouTube (Honor Flight Chicago)

Mike Nussbaum, a veteran stage actor and staple of the local theater scene in Chicago who also appeared in such films as “Field of Dreams,” “Fatal Attraction” and “Men in Black,” has died. He was 99.

Nussbaum, whose death on Saturday at his home was reported by multiple Chicago outlets, including the Sun-Times, would have turned 100 next Saturday.

“It’s the end of an era, the end of the Chicago school of acting,” B.J. Jones, longtime friend and colleague of Nussbaum’s and the artistic director of the city’s Northlight Theatre, told the Sun-Times just days after their last meeting. “He said he was bored. Hilarious. But he was ready to go.”

Selma Archerd
Read Next
Selma Archerd, 'Die Hard' and 'Melrose Place' Actress, Dies at 98

Nussbaum’s influence and range was also felt on Broadway, a stint during which he appeared in an award-winning role in “Glengarry Glen Ross,” in 1984 (he won the New York Drama Desk Award). Nussbaum, who also acted at one point in England’s Royal Shakespeare Company, was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Chicago Theaters.

Nussbaum’s Hollywood acting credits include more than 40 movie and TV roles, including an episode of “Frasier” (1995) and “L.A. Law” (1990).

He is survived by his wife, Julie Nussbaum, his son Jack and his daughter Karen. His first wife, Annette Brenner, and their daughter Susan, preceded him in death.

Laura Lynch performing with the Dixie Chicks
Read Next
Laura Lynch, Founding Dixie Chicks Member, Killed in Car Crash

Jeremy Bailey

Bailey dove head-first into coverage of the entertainment industry when he joined TheWrap in 2021 after a longtime career in sports journalism. He previously served as a news editor at ESPN, where he worked on a variety of platforms, including ESPN.com, “SportsCenter” and “The Jump.” Jeremy cut his teeth on the sports desk of The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.