How Old Is Mike Tyson and When Was His Last Fight? What to Know Before ‘Iron Mike’ Gets in the Ring With Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, one of the most iconic yet infamous names in boxing, is getting back in the ring for a controversial bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer and general controversy-raising figure Jake Paul.

Tyson, who earned the nickname “The Baddest Man on the Planet” earlier in his career, is certainly no stranger to controversy. He is 31 years Paul’s senior, but still bringing heavyweight hitting power to the match, which streams live on Nov. 15 after four years of planning — and an unexpected delay when Tyson’s ulcer flare-up derailed the original July match date.

Tyson is now ready to explode.

“I’m not saying this from an egotistical perspective. I’m just saying, you got a YouTuber that has 70 million fans. No champion has that many fans. And I’m the greatest fighter since the beginning of life, so now what does that make? That makes an explosion of excitement,” Tyson recently explained when asked about why he wanted to take Paul on in the ring. “That’s what life is about: making the biggest impact before you die.”

Whether you’re coming into the fight as a Jake Paul fan who doesn’t know much about Tyson, are an old boxing fan who needs a refresher, or a casual observer who just wants to know what the heck is going on, here’s what you need to remember about Tyson’s fight record and what went down in his last professional boxing match.

How Old Is Mike Tyson?

Born on June 30, 1966, Mike Tyson is 58 years old.

He made his professional boxing debut at the age of 18, knocking out Hector Mercedes in the first round of their March 6, 1985 fight.

Tyson won his first 19 fights by knockout, 16 of them in the first round, and became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 when he KO’d titleholder Trevor Berbick. He went on to become the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987-1990.

Mike Tyson stopping Trevor Berbick in the 2nd round to become the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. pic.twitter.com/jJ9nXVW2RL — ParryTheJab (@ParryTheJab) September 26, 2022

That means he was a heavyweight champ long before Jake Paul was even born. Paul was born on Jan. 17, 1997, and is now 27 years old. There is a 31-year age gap between Paul and Tyson.

When Was Mike Tyson’s Last Fight?

Mike Tyson’s last fight was an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28, 2020, and was not a part of official competition. The eight-round bout had a no-knockout clause and ended in a somewhat controversial split draw, with boxing fans pretty heavily favoring Tyson as the winner.

What does Jones have to say about Tyson’s odds in the Jake Paul fight? In a recent interview, the boxing great said Tyson was “just as strong as ever,” and “very elusive” during their 2020 match. When it comes to Paul’s chances, Jones posed a simple question: “If Jake Paul struggled with Tommy Fury, how the hell is he going to beat Mike Tyson?”

So, it’s only been about four years since Mike Tyson was last in the ring, but that wasn’t a competition match. If we’re talking about Tyson’s last professional fight, we need to rewind much further, back to the mid-2000s.

When Was Mike Tyson’s Last Professional Fight?

It’s been 24 years since Mike Tyson’s last professional fight, which took place on June 11, 2005, against Irish heavyweight Kevin McBride. Tyson was nearing the end of his storied career after serving time in prison for rape and having several in-ring controversies (including the infamous night he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear). The McBride fight took place at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C., and was billed as Tyson’s opportunity to mount a comeback after his loss to Danny Williams the year prior. But that is famously not what happened.

What Happened in Mike Tyson’s Last Fight?

The short version? Tyson lost the fight and quit boxing in the aftermath.

The longer version is that the fight against Kevin McBride ended when Mike Tyson’s corner threw in the towel after the sixth round. Tyson struggled to maintain his stamina throughout the match and became visibly fatigued, while McBride leaned on his size advantage and wore Tyson down. The loss was a stark contrast to the explosive dominance Tyson displayed in his prime, his professional career concluding with a fizzle, not a bang. You can read ESPN’s full recap of Tyson’s last professional fight here.

“I do not have the guts to be in this sport anymore,” Tyson said after the fight. “I don’t want to disrespect the sport that I love. My heart is not into this anymore. I’m sorry for the fans who paid for this. I wish I could have done better. I want to move on with my life. It’s time to move on with my life and be a father, take care of my children.”

In a recent interview with The Sun, Tyson’s final opponent said, “Getting in the ring with Mike Tyson was like a dream come true for me … Dreams happen and that was my fairytale. It’s a great claim to fame to say I’ve beaten the most feared man in the world.

“Fair dues to Jake Paul for getting in the ring with him,” McBride added. “I don’t think Jake realizes it is a different level.”

What Is Mike Tyson’s Fight Record?

Mike Tyson (50-6) retired with a professional record of 50 wins (44 by knockout), 6 losses, and 2 no-contests.