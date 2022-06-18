Want even more “Top Gun: Maverick?” Sure you do. The blockbuster is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year and is on pace to hit $1 billion at the box office globally, so how about a scene of Miles Teller wowing with both of his feet on the ground?

Paramount on Thursday released an extended scene from “Maverick” in which Miles Teller’s Rooster performs Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” in full. The original “Top Gun” had Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards performing a good helping of the song, but we only get a snippet of Teller doing the same in the new film as an homage to Edwards’ deceased character Goose.

The good news is, Teller can actually play the piano and is a solid singer as well, so best not to let that talent go to waste.

This full clip shows Teller as Rooster singing alongside his fellow Top Gun classmates, including Phoenix (Monica Barbaro), Payback (Jay Ellis), Bob (Lewis Pullman), and Teller even takes a brief blues piano solo as his aviator sunglasses threaten to slide completely off his nose.

No Tom cruise in this moment, and for those that haven’t seen “Maverick” yet, it’s because Cruise’s character has just been tossed out of the bar and spies Teller at the piano, a spitting image of his dad performing the same song from the original “Top Gun” in 1986, causing him to feel a massive pang of remorse and guilt.

But it looks like he missed out on a party. And hey, if Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” can climb to the top of the charts, can we get a boost for “Great Balls of Fire?”

Joseph Kosinski directs “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is in theaters now. Watch the video of Teller above.