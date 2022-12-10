Miley Cyrus helped Jimmy Fallon spruce up his look ahead of the holidays by shaving his beard in front of a live studio audience.

During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon announced that it was time to part ways with his facial hair. “Should we ask Miley Cyrus if she wants to shave my beard tonight?” he asked the audience, who cheered in agreement.

Despite never having done it before, Cyrus, who was there to promote her New Year’s Eve special with Dolly Parton, was all in.

“I do this for Dolly all the time,” she joked, then warned him: “I don’t know what you’re going to look like.”

For her first pass, Cyrus turned her host to face away from the audience, keeping them in suspense for a few beats. “You can’t rush perfection,” she pointed out.

After she shaved off just the sides of his face, Fallon said he felt like a wrestler. “Yeah! I’ll see you in the ring! I’ll see you in the ring, brother! You see that, you better be there!” he yelled at the camera in character.

Cyrus moved on to the chin area as Fallon said, “There’s a lot of beard there.”

“Oh god,” she replied. “I think it’s in my mouth!”

The final look was a patchy 5 o’clock shadow in place of his usual bushy mustache and beard. “I look like the ‘Time to make the donuts!’ guy,” he quipped in reference to the 1984 Dunkin Donuts commercial.

When all was said and done, the talk show host had nothing but compliments for the amateur barber, thanking her for “a good start” to his holiday makeover.

