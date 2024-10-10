Writers Guild of America Instructs Members Not to Work for Millennium Films

The Writers Guild of America has issued an edict: do not work for Millennium Films.

The production company, which initially formed as an offshoot of 1980s schlock house Cannon Films, is behind the “Expendables” franchise and other low budget action movie fare like “The Hitman’s Wife” (and its sequel), “Olympus Has Fallen” (and its two sequels) and the two latter “Hellboy” revivals.

The note the WGA sent out to its members states that the company is “not signatory to the 2023 MBA,” which runs for three years. The guild says that Millennium has repeatedly not paid writers on time or provided them with owed residual payments. Members who have been contacted by Millennium for work are urged to reach out to the guild’s legal department.

“The Guild has had to bring a significant number of claims against Millennium over the years for the company’s failure to pay writers initial compensation and residuals, as well as failure to pay writers within the timeframe established in the MBA,” the union wrote. “The Guild has determined that Millennium is not financially responsible and requires the posting of an adequate bond before it can become signatory. Millennium has, to date, refused to do so.”

The note continued: “It is crucial that Millennium be prevented from undercutting writers’ standards and conditions. Until there is resolution, Millennium cannot be allowed to benefit from writing services provided by WGA members.”

Gerard Butler, star of the Millennium-produced “Olympus Has Fallen,” sued the studio in 2021 over unpaid royalties, while Millennium sued the WGA and writer David Callaham in 2013 over a guild arbitration ruling that granted Callaham $102,250 as a credited writer for “The Expendables.” Both lawsuits were settled out of court.

TheWrap has reached out to Millennium Films for comment.

