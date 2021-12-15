Discovery+ has set the premiere date for “Selling the Hamptons,” which is essentially a continuation of canceled Netflix series “Million Dollar Beach House.” The Discovery, Inc.-owned streaming service also finalized the *new* show’s *Season 1* trailer.

TheWrap can exclusively reveal both this morning.

“Selling the Hamptons” debuts Thursday, Jan. 20 on Discovery+. Watch the trailer for the new version via the video above. Here’s the trailer for Netflix’s try.

Just like “Million Dollar Beach House,” Discovery+ series “Selling the Hamptons” follows the real-estate agents of the Hamptons, New York-based Nest Seekers International. The featured Nest Seekers agents are Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese.

“We are a game-changing brokerage. We are innovative, fierce and cutting-edge. It is our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene where there are even more premier listings at stake and more money to be made than ever before,” D’Alessio said in a statement on behalf of her team. “I represent our CEO and am the boots on the ground to make sure nothing falls short.”

During the series the agents battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market, the logline reads. With high demand, limited inventory and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, pressure reaches explosive levels and loyalties are tested.

Still not sold? Here’s a longer synopsis: “Selling the Hamptons” captures a remarkable 2021 real estate selling season characterized by record-breaking sales and hungry agents jockeying for top listings. Prime buying and selling season in the Hamptons kicks off with J.B.’s lavish open house event at an ultra-modern, all-glass property featuring VIP guests who sparkle in black-tie attire, a driveway flanked by high end luxury cars and fountains of champagne.

The synopsis continues: Peggy will try to land her biggest listing ever — one of the most exclusive properties in the area, boasting a $35,000,000 price tag. Meanwhile, New York power broker and team lead, Bianca, will arrive on the scene to make sure that everyone on the team is leveling up their real estate game.

“Selling the Hamptons” is produced by DIGA Studios.